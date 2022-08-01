By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 8:43

Chloe Kelly sparks debate for her celebration after scoring England's winning goal Credit: Twitter @SayedZeesh @BBCSport

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal for England in the Euro 2022 Women’s final against Germany, proceeding to take off her shirt and run around the pitch to celebrate the historic moment.

Despite the majority of fans feeling immense pride for Chloe Kelly and England’s Lionesses efforts during the Women’s Euro 2022, many have complained about her choice of celebration, a celebration which is seen as completely normal in men’s football, sparking a huge online Twitter debate:

One user shared footage of the iconic moment:

"May 2021: Chloe Kelly suffers an ACL injury"

"July 2022: She scores the winner for England in the Euros final"

"The Manchester City star is England's hero"

“#WEURO2022”

Another user complained about the criticism Chloe Kelly has received on social media:

“Ffs why did I expect better of Social Media? Chloe Kelly celebrates a goal taking her top off and the swarm of perverted & foul comments on images are not required & thoroughly disgusting. Feel ashamed to be male this morning! #Lionesses”

Another user spoke on football regulations: “As a Referee, Instructor & Assessor, I’ve every right to challenge your view of Chloe Kelly’s law breaking celebrations, The LOAF applies to all players irrespective of gender. Law 12 A player shall be cautioned if they take off their shirt when celebrating”

Another user expressed his approval of the celebration: “chloe kelly.. i just watched your celebration run after your goal and oml. you are now my new footballer crush 🥵⚽️😍”

chloe kelly.. i just watched your celebration run after your goal and oml.

“How about world reacts to amazing game by England and Germany w a stellar effort by Kelly?? > World reacts to Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration for England,” wrote one user in reply to a headline that read “World reacts to Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration for England.”

“Totally worth it getting the yellow card 💛 what a celebration, great goal and great player 👏 Chloe Kelly great name too 😉”

“If Chloe Kelly doesn’t get at least a sports bra advert after that celebration well, she should! Absolutely brilliant scenes – the joy on her and teammates faces. The pride. The happiness. So well deserved and earned!”

“This is a moment for now and forever! Football’s come home!”

“I have so many thoughts swimming round my head and I’m trying to get it out in words but I’m really struggling 😭 all I know is I need that Chloe Kelly celebration as a print for my room ASAP”

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal saw England’s Lionesses win the Euro 2022 final against Germany, as reported on Sunday, July 31.