Collision between two paragliders in Avila municipality of Piedrahita leaves one dead

By Chris King • 01 August 2022 • 4:47

Image of a paraglider. Credit: jennyt/Shutterstock.com

A mid-air collision between two paragliders in the Avila municipality of Piedrahita resulted in the death of one person.

As reported this Sunday, July 31, by 112 Emergency Service of Castilla y Leon, a mid-air collision occurred between two paragliders which resulted in the death of one person. This tragic incident occurred near the municipality of Piedrahita, a town of around 2,000 inhabitants just 60km west of Avila.

🚑 | Emergencias 112cyl | 14:43 horas. Dos pilotos de ala delta han colisionado durante el vuelo en Piedrahíta #Ávila. Ha intervenido el Centro Coordinador de Emergencia a través del Grupo de Rescate Especial de Intervención de Montaña (GREIM), Guardia Civil y Sacyl. pic.twitter.com/3xWWRLC0An — 112 Castilla y León (@112cyl) July 31, 2022

112 received a call at around 2:43pm informing the emergency operator that they had observed a collision between two paragliders while in flight. Both users fell to the ground about 3 or 4km east of the take-off point in Peñanegra. This location is one of the main areas of Spain for the practice of this sport.

After taking the call, 112 immediately deployed patrols from the Avila Guardia Civil to the location. they were joined at the scene by a fire appliance from Avila, along with a team from the Special Mountain Intervention Rescue Group (GREIM), which sent an emergency rescue helicopter to the accident spot.

Emergency vehicles from the regional health system, Sacyl, were also alerted to the incident. Primary care doctors from the El Barco de Avila health centre were quickly at the scene. On arrival, the emergency services verified that one of the paragliders had lost his life as a result of the collision, while the other has not required medical assistance, nor has he needed to be evacuated, as reported by 20minutos.es.

