Costa Blanca set to enjoy “Benidorm Gaming Fest” during August

The events of the video game consoles expect to bring together more than 500 people each day, Benidorm Town Hall confirmed on Monday, August 1.

The event will be held in August on the 6th, 7th, 27th and 28th outside the Youth Information Centre, in the Plaza de SS MM Los Reyes de Espana in Benidorm.

Numerous games consoles will be set up with a variety of video games aimed at a wide range of different age groups.

The timetable will be from 7:00.PM to 1:00.AM and all young people who wish to use the machines will be able to do so free of charge.

The Department will have seven complete PS PRO stations, three complete XBOX stations, VR glasses, a driving simulator and Game Pass Ultimate available for the event.

Participants will be able to find games such as FIFA, Brawl Stars, Fortnite, Just Dance, Clash Royale, Lips, Forza 4, Tennis, Call of Duty and many more.

In addition, there will be championships with prizes for the winners and raffles among the participants. There will also be a conference with the title ‘Content creators, learn with the best’.