Dénia hospital gets ‘green’ certification

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 August 2022 • 15:08

Denia Hospital - Image Marina Salud

The Dénia Hospital has been given “green” certification having complied with the GHC Protocol standard.

The hospital made the announcement on Monday, August 1 saying that after an assessment of its carbon footprint through AENOR, the hospital received its green credentials.

A statement issued by Marina Salud said: “With the voluntary application of these standards and by resorting to external verification, Marina Salud shows its commitment to quantify, control and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and thus carry out its activity in the most environmentally friendly way possible.”

Making reference to the need to cut destructive greenhouse gas emissions, Dénia Hospital said they have been implementing a series of measures for energy saving since its inception, among which are: the installation of LED lighting, internal bioclimate management, weekly and monthly review of electricity, natural gas and medicinal gas meters for the analysis consumption.

Going forward the hospital said that it had committed to acquiring 100 per cent renewable electrical energy, which will allow it to reduce scope 2 of the carbon footprint to zero and would mean avoiding the emission of 1,701.47 tonnes of CO2 gas.

The hospital has also launched initiatives such as “Plastic 0” to reduce the volume of plastic used in and discarded by the hospital and “Marina Sostenible” which is an awareness campaign designed to make those who work in the hospital to be more aware of their carbon footprint.

Dénia hospital has worked hard to remain at the forefront of its profession and now that it gets its “green” certification it will have issued a challenge to other hospitals in the area to do more.

