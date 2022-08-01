BREAKING: Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso signs for Aston Martin

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 August 2022 • 10:26

BREAKING: Fernando Alonso signs for Aston Martin. Image: cristiano barni/Shutterstock.com

SPANISH Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is set to join Aston Martin F1 in 2023.

“Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team is delighted to confirm that Fernando Alonso will join the team in 2023 on a multi-year contract,” the F1 team wrote on Monday, August 1.

“The whole company is very excited to bring Fernando’s incredible experience and brilliant pace and racecraft to the team.

“The recruitment of a special talent such as Fernando is a clear statement of intent from an organisation that has committed to developing a winning Formula One team.”

Fernando Alonso said about the move: “This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today.

“I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One.

“I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.

“No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.”

The 41-year-old added: “I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed.

“We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front, and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance.

“The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial)

Aston Martin’s Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll, said: “I have known and admired Fernando for many years and it has always been clear that he is a committed winner like me.

“I have set out to bring together the best people and develop the right resources and organisation to succeed in this highly competitive sport, and those plans are now taking shape at Silverstone.

“It seemed natural therefore to invite Fernando to be part of the development of a winning team, and we very quickly established in our recent conversations that we have the same ambitions and values, and it was logical and easy to confirm our desire to work together.”

On Saturday, June 18, Fernando Alonso drove his Renault Alpine in spectacular fashion in the final qualifying session to claim second place on the Canadian Grand Prix starting grid.

Racing at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on Sunday, June 19, the Spaniard finished in 9th place.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram