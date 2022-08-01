WATCH: Huge fire breaks out inside Italy’s iconic Cinecittà Studios in Rome

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 August 2022 • 17:03
Cinecittà Studios are the largest in Europe and are the second in the world after those in Hollywood. Image: EnricoAliberti ItalyPhoto/Shutterstock.com
The fire broke out at Cinecittà Studios in Italy’s capital of Rome at around 3.30 pm and fire crews are currently onsite battling the blaze. Cinecittà Studios, with an area of 400,000 square metres (99 acres), is the largest film studio in Europe.
According to early reports, firefighters are working not only to try to extinguish the flames but also to protect studio facilities not yet affected by the blaze.
The set of ‘Renaissance Florence’ is currently on fire while the set of The Young Pope 2, the series by Paolo Sorrentino, is apparently burning.
The flames are said to also be of serious threat to the Big Brother house.
Video footage circulating online shows huge black smoke billowing from the studios.
“Inside Cinecittà, Big Brother area,” one person wrote.
Dentro Cinecittà zona Grande Fratello #Roma #incendioroma pic.twitter.com/CgtPp17oYD
Dentro Cinecittà zona Grande Fratello #Roma #incendioroma pic.twitter.com/CgtPp17oYD
“Fire in the Studios of Cinecittà,” another said.
Incendio negli Studios di #Cinecittà #Roma #incendioroma #1agosto pic.twitter.com/AzddohGFnz
Incendio negli Studios di #Cinecittà #Roma #incendioroma #1agosto pic.twitter.com/AzddohGFnz
Another added: “Fire in the Film Studios of Cinecittà, columns of smoke visible from all over Roma.”
Incendio negli Studios Cinematografici di #Cinecittà, colonne di fumo visibili da tutta #Roma.#Roma #incendio #1agosto pic.twitter.com/zUAmKMfq5g
Incendio negli Studios Cinematografici di #Cinecittà, colonne di fumo visibili da tutta #Roma.#Roma #incendio #1agosto pic.twitter.com/zUAmKMfq5g
Cinecittà Studios is considered the hub of Italian cinema after being constructed during the Fascist era as part of a plan to revive the Italian film industry.
Filmmakers such as Federico Fellini, Roberto Rossellini, Luchino Visconti, Sergio Leone, Bernardo Bertolucci, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Mel Gibson have worked at Cinecittà.
More than 3,000 movies have been filmed there, of which 90 received an Academy Award nomination and 47 of these won it.
In the 1950s, the number of international productions being made there led to Rome being dubbed “Hollywood on the Tiber.”
“But what are the Cinecittà studios on fire?” another person on Twitter said.
Ma che stanno andando a fuoco gli studios di Cinecittà? #Roma #incendioroma pic.twitter.com/YhRG0KT29k
Ma che stanno andando a fuoco gli studios di Cinecittà? #Roma #incendioroma pic.twitter.com/YhRG0KT29k
