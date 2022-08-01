By Anna Ellis • 01 August 2022 • 15:32

Fire declared at the port of Valencia forcing boats to be evacuated. Image: veres szilard/Shutterstock.com

A fire has been declared on a passenger ship and boats docked at the port of Valencia on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The boat has been evacuated and left several people suffering from smoke inhalation.

The news was announced by the emergency services on Monday, August 1, in a tweet that read: “The government’s Emergency Coordination Centre (CCE) has received notice of fire from a ship in the Port of Valencia”

“➡️ No injuries”

“🚒 7 fire engines have been mobilised”

“⚓️The Port of Valencia declares the blue phase of the PEI (Internal Emergency Plan) and activates the PEE (External Emergency Plan) of the Port of Valencia.”

Health services have been taking care of those who suffered smoke inhalation when the fire started but there are no serious injuries.

The affected vessel is the Ciudad de Alcudia and is a passenger and vehicle transport vessel that currently covers the route between Valencia and the Balearic Islands.

At present, the cause of the fire is not known but this is being looked into.