By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 7:47

First Ukrainian grain ship leaving port TODAY reports Turkish Defence Ministry Ievgen Postovyk/Shutterstock.com

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni carrying Ukrainian grain is set to depart at 8:30 a.m. Kyiv time, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Monday, August 1.

The first Ukrainian ship loaded with grain will leave Odessa on the morning of Monday, August 1. This was reported by the Turkish Defence Ministry with reference to the Joint Coordination Centre.

“It has been agreed that the Sierra Leone-flagged vessel Razoni, laden with corn, will leave the port of Odessa at 8:30.am. local time and head for Lebanon,” the text stated.

“Following the first vessel on the basis of the document “On the safe transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports” signed between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN on July 22, new vessels will go to sea within the corridors and rules defined by it,” the ministry added.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin earlier informed the Turkish president about the possibility of starting to export Ukrainian grain on August 1.

It was also reported that the shipments of Ukrainian grain would consist of 16 dry cargo ships, expected to enter Turkish territorial waters as early as August 2.

The caravan will also reportedly be escorted by drones, heavily monitored by representatives of the Istanbul-based SKC using satellites, with inspections carried out at the anchorage near the Bosporus.

A blockade of Black Sea ports brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a world shortage of grain, pushing prices up globally and creating supply bottlenecks across the world.

The deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey was supposed to bring an end to the problem, but all of that was put in jeopardy after Russia bombed the port of Odessa within hours of signing the deal.