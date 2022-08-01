Foreign investors boost Costa del Sol property market

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 7:57
Image - foreign investment: exopixel/shutterstock
Due to Brexit, many potential British buyers pulled out of property investment opportunities in Spain as they weren’t seeing as much profitability.
In November 2021, post Brexit and Covid, foreign investment in properties on the Costa del Sol was led by a predominantly German market.
However, in 2022 Brits were again constituting most foreign investors in properties on the Costa del Sol. There has also been an increase in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, French, Dutch and Belgian investors.
Technology has been a saviour for real estate, particularly following covid lockdowns and restrictions on face-to-face meetings as they have allowed potential buyers to virtually tour properties they may wish to purchase.
Improved conditions around remote working from home and the good summer weather have also boosted people’s interest in investing in a seasonal property on the Costa del Sol.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.