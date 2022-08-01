Foreign investors boost Costa del Sol property market

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 7:57

Image - foreign investment: exopixel/shutterstock

Popular amongst foreign investors after a home in the sun, Spain has a booming property market. In the last 2 years property investment has changed, led by the British since the property boom in 2007.

Due to Brexit, many potential British buyers pulled out of property investment opportunities in Spain as they weren’t seeing as much profitability.

In November 2021, post Brexit and Covid, foreign investment in properties on the Costa del Sol was led by a predominantly German market.

However, in 2022 Brits were again constituting most foreign investors in properties on the Costa del Sol. There has also been an increase in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, French, Dutch and Belgian investors.

Technology has been a saviour for real estate, particularly following covid lockdowns and restrictions on face-to-face meetings as they have allowed potential buyers to virtually tour properties they may wish to purchase.

Improved conditions around remote working from home and the good summer weather have also boosted people’s interest in investing in a seasonal property on the Costa del Sol.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.