Tragedy as French Truck Racer Anthony Janiec dies following a heart attack aged 37

Anthony Janiec of MAN team compete at Ricardo Tormo circuit, on April 25, 2015, in Cheste, Valencia, Spain. Image: Natursports/Shutterstock.com

TRIBUTES have begun flooding social media following the news that Anthony Janiec, a triple French truck champion with the Lion Truck Racing team, has died following a heart attack at the age of 37.

According to reports from France and in the Truck Racing world, Anthony Janiec died on Sunday, July 31, however, news began circulating of his death on Monday, August 1. He leaves behind his family and his two children.

Lion Truck Racing revealed the tragic news on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of our driver, Anthony Janiec, following a heart attack. Three times French champion, Anthony was a great driver who lived his passion for motorsport to the full and made us all thrilled by his talent.

“Capable of starting last and winning a race, of obtaining victories in the European championship; he was always in a good mood and was one of the best drivers in our discipline.

“We will all miss Anthony. All our thoughts go to his family and his two children. He has gone to heaven to join Patrick, the founder of our team, who also left much too soon but who is still in our hearts every day.”

Anthony Janiec started racing trucks back in 2007 when he competed with Team 14 in both the French and European series before teaming up with Lion Truck Racing in 2015.

Since then the Frenchman made several FIA ETRC appearances each year after learning his race craft in Formula 3, where, on occasion, he shared the track with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Sébastien Buemi.

In his first season with Lion Truck Racing in 2015, Janiec finished 7th in the ETRC overall standings, which included taking a memorable win and a second place on home ground at Nogaro as well as two third places.

Janiec kicked off the 2016 season with second place at the opening race in Austria, scoring 3 more podiums and a victory at Jarama to finish sixth overall.

In 2017 Janiec competed in just the Nurburgring rounds but saw success with a third and second place finish.

The Frenchman took part in only a few rounds of the 2018 season yet he managed to finish on the podium at Misano and took a fine victory at the Nürburgring. In 2021, Anthony contested half the races scoring one podium finish at Misano.

The Lion Truck Racing team entered a few races in 2021 with Anthony Janiec scoring a personal best fourth place at Most.

Anthony and the French outfit started back for a full season in 2022.

Goodyear FIA ETRC tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of French Truck Racer Anthony Janiec. An indispensable member of our ETRC-family, Anthony will be sadly missed in the paddock Our sincere condolences to his family and two children, to Lion Truck Racing and Janiec Racing Team.”

The official Facebook of the Circuit d’Albi wrote on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Anthony Janiec yesterday, Sunday 31st July. Beyond the great Champion who wore the colours of Albi, we lose a colleague and a friend … We will miss Antho who managed the karting track of the Circuit every day … All our thoughts go to his sons, his family and his team Lion Truck Racing.”

C’est avec une immense tristesse que nous apprenons le décès d’Anthony Janiec survenu hier dimanche 30 juillet.

Tributes poured in for Janiec following the news of his sudden death.

“Yesterday, the @FIA_ETRC and truck racing all over lost a bright, positive and happy character. Anthony Janiec passed away after a cardiac arrest at just 37 years old – no age at all. Thoughts are with his family, friends and team,” one person wrote.

Another person said: “Dreadful news. Nice guy and fearless racer.”

“Rest in peace Anthony Janiec. We join the expressions of affection from all over the world of the truck towards their loved ones,” another person wrote.

