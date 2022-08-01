By Matthew Roscoe • 01 August 2022 • 16:29
WATCH: German MARS II MLRS and additional HIMARS from US arrive on the frontline in Ukraine. Image: Marco Dorow/ Ukraine's Federal Ministry of Defence/Facebook
Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov said upon the arrival of the MARS II MLRS: “I thank Germany and personally my colleague, Minister of Defence Christina Lambrecht, for these systems. Our gunners salute our German partners!”
German MARS II MLRS have arrived in Ukraine, – Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov."I thank Germany and personally my colleague, Minister of Defense Christina Lambrecht, for these systems. Our gunners salute our German partners!".pic.twitter.com/7FoENcICvM
German MARS II MLRS have arrived in Ukraine, – Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov."I thank Germany and personally my colleague, Minister of Defense Christina Lambrecht, for these systems. Our gunners salute our German partners!".pic.twitter.com/7FoENcICvM
The MARS II/MLRS-E missile launcher combines maximum precision with long range. The artillery system is the further development of the basic MLRS system developed in the early 1980s by the partner nations Germany, France, Great Britain, the USA and Italy, which was introduced in the US armed forces in 1983.
🇩🇪 🇺🇦 Німецькі реактивні системи залпового вогню MARS II вже прибули до України. / MLRS MARS II from Germany has arrived in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/gI2R93r7G7
🇩🇪 🇺🇦 Німецькі реактивні системи залпового вогню MARS II вже прибули до України. / MLRS MARS II from Germany has arrived in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/gI2R93r7G7
MARS II/MLRS-E and the new ammunition GMLRS (Guided Multiple-Launch Rocket System): The development and procurement of the modern GMLRS rockets required a combat upgrade of the MLRS launchers, which are now known as MARS II/MLRS-E. MARS II/MLRS-E in combination with GMLRS enables high-precision engagement of point and single targets (artillery sniper weapon).
Rustem Umerov said: “We received more equipment from our partners. German rocket launchers MARS II have arrived in Ukraine. The USA also transferred four additional HIMARS. The key to victory on the battlefield is more heavy weapons and equipment! Thanks!”
We received more equipment from our partners. 🇩🇪G#erman rocket launchers MARS II have arrived in #Ukraine. 🇺🇸 the #USA also transferred four additional #HIMARS. The key to victory on the battlefield is more heavy weapons and equipment! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/EwEyXReWDc
We received more equipment from our partners. 🇩🇪G#erman rocket launchers MARS II have arrived in #Ukraine. 🇺🇸 the #USA also transferred four additional #HIMARS. The key to victory on the battlefield is more heavy weapons and equipment! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/EwEyXReWDc
Following the announcement of the frontline delivery of the MARS II, Oleksiy Reznikov also revealed that “four additional HIMARS have arrived in Ukraine.”
4 additional HIMARS have arrived in🇺🇦. I’m grateful to @POTUS @SecDef Lloyd Austin III and 🇺🇸people for strengthening of #UAarmy We have proven to be smart operators of this weapon. The sound of the #HIMARS volley has become a top hit 🎶 of this summer at the front lines!🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iOBoxfjV7e
4 additional HIMARS have arrived in🇺🇦. I’m grateful to @POTUS @SecDef Lloyd Austin III and 🇺🇸people for strengthening of #UAarmy We have proven to be smart operators of this weapon. The sound of the #HIMARS volley has become a top hit 🎶 of this summer at the front lines!🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iOBoxfjV7e
War correspondent Illia Ponomarenko said: “The war’s end is getting closer with each of such delivery.”
+4 new HIMARS.The war’s end is getting closer with each of such deliveries. https://t.co/WCRNY0zjL7
+4 new HIMARS.The war’s end is getting closer with each of such deliveries. https://t.co/WCRNY0zjL7
One person on Twitter wrote: “Waiting for the 300km-range ATACMS now.”
Waiting for the 300km-range ATACMS now.
Waiting for the 300km-range ATACMS now.
The arrival of the four US-supplied HIMARS brings the total number of HIMARS in Ukraine to 16.
Kira Rudik said: “In Ukraine, days are not measured in hours, Ukrainian days are measured in deaths. We don’t count the days of summer, we count weapons. By the way, soon we will receive four additional HIMARS systems from the US. Thank you.”
In #Ukraine days are not measured in hours, Ukrainian days are measured in deaths. We don't count the days of summer, we count #weapons. By the way, soon we will receive four additional #HIMARS systems from #US. Thank you @DeptofDefense #WeaponForVictory
In #Ukraine days are not measured in hours, Ukrainian days are measured in deaths. We don't count the days of summer, we count #weapons. By the way, soon we will receive four additional #HIMARS systems from #US. Thank you @DeptofDefense #WeaponForVictory
