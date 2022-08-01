Golf and camping: the perfect combination?

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 11:38

Image – Golf Resort Franzensbad

What could be better than combining your two favourite hobbies, golf and camping? On holiday, at last you have the time to dedicate yourself to doing what you love, disconnecting, and relaxing.

Camping is an exciting thing to do with friends and family to escape from the worries of daily life and to spend time instead doing something fun, such as golfing.

Czech Golf Resort Franzensbad has recognised this and on their resort you have the opportunity to combine your two loves: golfing and camping.

During the day, traverse the 18 hole courses with your friends and loved ones, and at night, disconnect and reconnect over dinner in an auto caravan or in the resort’s onsite restaurant.

The golf course itself is pristine and has been designed with special attention to detail and with the surrounding environment in mind. And before you tee off, there are a multitude of opportunities to practice your swing on the resort’s putting green, driving range or pitching green.

