By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 10:49

Image – horse: l i g h t p o e t/shutterstock

With great power comes great responsibility, and having a horse fits this description. These animals need a lot of space to live, a lot of food and a lot of daily exercise to maintain their form. Here are some basic things you need to know before owning your own horse.

Rest is fundamental for horses, so it’s important to have a stable with sufficient space for them to chill out when they need to.

The food that your horse needs, and how much of it, can vary depending on different factors, such as their size, weight, breed, age, and physical activity. Their diet will consist mostly of hay, although you can grass, alfalfa or both. You can also occasionally sub in grains as well.

When thinking about how to care for a horse, that your horse should drink between 25 and 55 litres of water a day depending on activity level and size and weight etc. This is important so that they don’t become dehydrated or ill.

Don’t forget to pay attention to your horse’s hooves. It’s a very sensitive zone and if not properly cared for, your horse can develop an infection.

