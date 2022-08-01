By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 9:00

Image – hayfever: Sharomka/shutterstock

As hot weather arrives, as does pollen, triggering an allergic reaction which affects a quarter of people in the UK. Symptoms include sneezing, itchy eyes/throat, runny nose, watery eyes and blocked sinuses. Here’s how to deal with hay fever this summer:

1. Ginger and turmeric taste great and work as inflammatory that prevent your respiratory airways from swelling so much. Grate or ground them into meals for extra flavour and protection

2. Citrus fruits and vegetables like peppers, berries and kiwis are rich in vitamin C which is useful for breaking down and excreting histamine, the compound responsible for your sneezing and itching!

3. Eating oily fish like salmon, mackeral and sardines regularly helps to limit the narrowing of your airways most likely due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Onions, cooked or raw, contain quercetin, a plant compound which serves as a natural antihistamine. Throw into salads or use as a base for stir-fries or curries.

5. Nettle tea is rich in vitamin C and can help reduce histamine levels. It’s also good for hydration so combine it into your daily drinking routine!

