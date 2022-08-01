How to eat healthy on a budget

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 7:49
Image - family cooking together: Yuganov Konstantin/shutterstock.com
A great source of protein and a cheaper alternative to meat and fish. They can also be stored for longer, so you can stock up when you need to.
The liquid in a tin of chickpeas, aquafaba, can be used as an alternative to eggs when baking cakes or binding anything like falafel or meatballs etc together.
UK grown fruits like apples and pears tend to be cheaper than more exotic options like kiwi fruits and melons. They can still be a delicious snack, try slicing apples up and eating with peanut butter, or baking into a crumble.
Often markets will sell slightly damaged or opened goods for less although the actual product itself is absolutely fine. This can be a great way to save money.
Often people shy away from foods like liver and kidney because they’re not your typical chicken breast or bacon rasher, but liver is highly nutritious, high in iron and vitamin A and no more difficult to cook than chicken!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.