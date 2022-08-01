By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 7:49

Image - family cooking together: Yuganov Konstantin/shutterstock.com

Food prices are on the rise due to the cost of living crisis and it’s becoming more difficult to maintain healthy eating with managing food bills. Here are some tips on how to eat healthy on a budget.

1. Pulses and lentils

A great source of protein and a cheaper alternative to meat and fish. They can also be stored for longer, so you can stock up when you need to.

2. Chickpea aquafaba

The liquid in a tin of chickpeas, aquafaba, can be used as an alternative to eggs when baking cakes or binding anything like falafel or meatballs etc together.

3. Seasonal and local fruits

UK grown fruits like apples and pears tend to be cheaper than more exotic options like kiwi fruits and melons. They can still be a delicious snack, try slicing apples up and eating with peanut butter, or baking into a crumble.

4. Less perfect produce

Often markets will sell slightly damaged or opened goods for less although the actual product itself is absolutely fine. This can be a great way to save money.

5. Don’t be squeamish

Often people shy away from foods like liver and kidney because they’re not your typical chicken breast or bacon rasher, but liver is highly nutritious, high in iron and vitamin A and no more difficult to cook than chicken!

