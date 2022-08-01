How to stay dry and happy when camping in the rain

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 11:31

Image – camping in the rain: pixfly/shutterstock

Camping in sunny Spain is great, so long as it stays sunny! However, if you’re holidaying somewhere in ‘green Spain’, don’t be surprised if you get a little rainfall during your trip. Luckily, camping in the rain can be just as fun!

Don’t let the rain ruin your holiday! Here’s some tips to stay dry and happy during your camping trip.

Choosing a good spot for camping can be the difference between a tent triumph and a camping catastrophe. If rain is uncertain, it’s best to choose a pitch away from rivers and lakes to avoid potential flooding.

If you can, try pitching your tent underneath a tree which can offer some shelter if there is a downpour.

It’s also a good idea to pack food that is ready to eat, as cooking outdoors in the rain can dampen the spirits of even the most experienced chef, even if the rain doesn’t extinguish your fire!

And if you’re trekking in the rain, use plastic bags to cover your backpack and keep all your belongings dry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.