How to stay dry and happy when camping in the rain

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 11:31
Image – camping in the rain: pixfly/shutterstock
Don’t let the rain ruin your holiday! Here’s some tips to stay dry and happy during your camping trip.
Choosing a good spot for camping can be the difference between a tent triumph and a camping catastrophe. If rain is uncertain, it’s best to choose a pitch away from rivers and lakes to avoid potential flooding.
If you can, try pitching your tent underneath a tree which can offer some shelter if there is a downpour.
It’s also a good idea to pack food that is ready to eat, as cooking outdoors in the rain can dampen the spirits of even the most experienced chef, even if the rain doesn’t extinguish your fire!
And if you’re trekking in the rain, use plastic bags to cover your backpack and keep all your belongings dry.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
