By Guest Writer • 01 August 2022 • 13:37

All of the recipients of the Joan Hunt Awards Credit: Cudeca Foundation

JULY 27 saw the presentation of the First Joan Hunt Awards organised by the Malaga Provincial Council and the Cudeca Foundation.

Those honoured were Dr Yusuf Hamied, musician Chucho Valdés, the British consul Charmaine Arbouin, Canillas de Albaida Council, Sur in English, Bodegas Bentomiz and the Lumon company.

The president of the Council, Francisco Salado, Highlighted the role of foreign residents in the “dynamic, thriving and open society” that today exists in Malaga Province.

These new annual awards carry the name of the founder of Cudeca, British by birth and Malaga by adoption, Joan Hunt, to recognise the important contribution of the foreign population to the progress, social, economic and cultural development of the province.

Salado said “that no one like Joan Hunt, born in Liverpool, but who lived in Benalmadena, has better represented the values ​​that its foreign residents bring to our province.”

He made reference to the large number of people from other countries who have decided to settle in the province of Malaga, which he has defined as “a melting pot of cultures”.

“Tartesse, Phoenicians, Greeks, Romans, Goths, Arabs, Castilians and French have lived together, passing through the English who discovered that Malaga was an ideal place to live, but later Germans, Nordics, Italians and Latin Americans joined”, he explained.

Currently there are almost 300,000 people of foreign nationality who live in the province and the largest colony is the British, with 55,000 residents.

The Council wants to contribute to keeping alive the memory and legacy of the pioneer in the implementation of palliative care in Spain who died on 24 June 2021 at the age of 92.

In 1992 Joan Hunt founded Cudeca, maintaining a close collaboration with the Provincial Council over the years and in 2013 she was the recipient of the Malaga Provincial Council Gold Medal as a sign of appreciation for all that she had achieved.

