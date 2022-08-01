BREAKING: Final appeal to stop Archie Battersbee’s life support being turned off fails Close
Trending:

July electricity bills make it the second most expensive month in Spanish history

By Chris King • 01 August 2022 • 20:05

Image of low-energy light bulb. Credit: amasterphotographer/Shutterstock.com

July 2022 has become the second most expensive month in history as electricity bills in Spain soared on average by 67 per cent.

According to data provided today, Monday, August 1, by the Spanish consumer association Facua-Consumidores en Accion, the electricity bill in Spain for an average user with the regulated rate stood at €142.30 in July. This represents an increase of 66.7 per cent compared to the same month last year.

July subsequently becomes the second most expensive in history, surpassed only by the €176.73 of last March. Despite the application of the ‘Iberian exception’ gas cap, which came into force on June 15, combined with a drop in VAT to 5 per cent, it has not been possible to avoid the rise in energy costs.

To date, the five highest bills have been €176.73 in March, €142.30 this July, €140.62 in December 2021, €133.85 last June, and €133.06 in January of this year.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading