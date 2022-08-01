By Sally Underwood • 01 August 2022 • 16:03

Marbella Arena rocks: Sister Sledge back on top on Costa del Sol. Image: EWN

FORMER in 1971 the vocal power house of the band Sister Sledge are continually touring the world, bringing their universal love through their music. On Saturday, July 30 we were privileged to have them visit us here at the Marbella Arena.

The Euro Weekly News arrived at 7.30 ish and was delighted to see all the bars and restaurants at the Marbella Arena flourishing with concert goers.

Umbrellas bar seemed to the¨go to spot¨ before and after.

Hailing from Philadelphia, the band Sister Sledge is now led by Debbie, one of the original, band members. She was joined by her son and daughter, Camille and David, along with her nephew Thaddeus and together they transported us back to our boogie days.

Mr Maph was the warm up act, and gave a wonderful performance. It was lovely to catch up with Sam Woodrow and Summer who will be working with the concerts at the arena.

The Marbella Arena is an amazing venue and holds just over 5,00 people.

Mr Giles Brown introduced Sister Sledge to the stage, and he encouraged the whole crowd to come down from the sides, to the front of the stage.

So as darkness fell and they took to the stage there was a wonderful party atmosphere. Some came in fancy dress.

A real mix of ages – but certainly many of the more mature were taken on a journey back to their disco days, and loved every minute of it.

They performed a collection of their hits and some of their new material. And fair to say they treated the crowd to a fabulous evening. The finale was of course the hit, We Are Family and the whole arena joined together in chorus, making it very memorable.

