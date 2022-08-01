By Sally Underwood • 01 August 2022 • 16:03
Marbella Arena rocks: Sister Sledge back on top on Costa del Sol. Image: EWN
The Euro Weekly News arrived at 7.30 ish and was delighted to see all the bars and restaurants at the Marbella Arena flourishing with concert goers.
Umbrellas bar seemed to the¨go to spot¨ before and after.
Hailing from Philadelphia, the band Sister Sledge is now led by Debbie, one of the original, band members. She was joined by her son and daughter, Camille and David, along with her nephew Thaddeus and together they transported us back to our boogie days.
Mr Maph was the warm up act, and gave a wonderful performance. It was lovely to catch up with Sam Woodrow and Summer who will be working with the concerts at the arena.
The Marbella Arena is an amazing venue and holds just over 5,00 people.
Mr Giles Brown introduced Sister Sledge to the stage, and he encouraged the whole crowd to come down from the sides, to the front of the stage.
So as darkness fell and they took to the stage there was a wonderful party atmosphere. Some came in fancy dress.
A real mix of ages – but certainly many of the more mature were taken on a journey back to their disco days, and loved every minute of it.
They performed a collection of their hits and some of their new material. And fair to say they treated the crowd to a fabulous evening. The finale was of course the hit, We Are Family and the whole arena joined together in chorus, making it very memorable.
Originally from London, Sally is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a journalist for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
