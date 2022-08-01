Marbella Council renews its collaboration with Bancosol and Cudeca

Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga city, highlighted the work they both carry out in favour of the most vulnerable people. She pointed out that the Council has allocated more than €4 million in its budget this year to associations, mainly in the social field.

On Sunday, July 31, Marbella Council renewed the collaboration agreements with Bancosol and Cudeca . This is ongoing support for the programmes that both entities carry out in the city and that benefit more than 3,600 people in the municipality.

In the case of Bancosol, the subsidy, quantified at €57,000, will be used for the main programmes promoted by the association, such as the food guarantee and the socio-employment insertion.

“We are facing one of the most supportive entities, which has been working in our municipality for more than a decade so that no family is left without basic resources”, Muñoz detailed. The mayor highlighted that the group currently serves 3,500 people and in the past year distributed a total of 170,000kg of food throughout the municipality.

Diego Vazquez, the president of Bancosol, thanked the City Council for its support with the signing of this new agreement. “From the first stage of the mayor, she opened her doors to us, saw our work, and did not hesitate to collaborate with us”, he indicated.

“It is essential that the institutions contribute because, in the end, they are responsible for ensuring that citizens have the dignity they deserve”, he stressed. Mr Vazquez specified that last year the socio-labour programme in Marbella achieved an insertion of over 90 per cent, with a hundred participants.

Cudeca has a subsidy of €20,000. The mayor assured that his amount “will serve to cover part of the expenses of the association, which are added to other forms of financing such as the two stores that it has in the municipality, in Marbella, and San Pedro Alcántara, managed by their own volunteers”.

“It is one of the most prestigious entities on the Costa del Sol and is made up of great professionals”, she continued. “The City Council will always give our support so that they can carry out the magnificent work that they do every day”.

Marisa Martin, the manager and medical director of Cudeca, pointed out that: “for us, it is one more step in the relationship with the Council, which allows us to continue working”.

She added: “We feel very loved and supported in Marbella, where we have two stores and a hundred volunteers, also serving a hundred people through our programmes and activities, aimed at both cancer patients and other advanced-stage diseases and their families”.

