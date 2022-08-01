More than half of food poisoning cases occur at home

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 9:55

Image – washing vegetables: ESstock/shutterstock

A study carried out by TK Home Solutions has revealed that 60% of food poisoning cases occur in our own homes and increase by 25% in the hot summer months compared to the rest of the year.

The optimum temperature for bacteria to reproduce is between 30 and 37 degrees.

On average, at least 2 out of every 10 people suffer an annual episode of vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and, in certain cases, a fever. Of these people, 6 out of every 10 picked up food poisoning from their own home. Although most of the time symptoms do not last very long, some people require hospitalisation for more severe reactions to certain bacteria on food.

The most dangerous foods are fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, mayonnaise and lactose.

TK Home Solutions recommends washing your hands and food before meal preparation to prevent the spread of bacteria and avoid food poisoning cases. They also suggest separating foods and using different utensils for meat, fish and vegetables in order to prevent cross-contamination which can also cause food poisoning.

