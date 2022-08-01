By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 7:22

NATO vows to intervene in Kosovo if rising tensions with Serbia continue Credit: ffikretow/Shutterstock.com

NATO has commented on the rising tensions between Serbia and Kosovo seen on Sunday following Kosovo’s new law making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and license plate, as reported on Monday, August 1.

On Sunday, July 31, air raid sirens were heard along the border between Kosovo and Serbia, after Kosovo announced it planned to restrict border crossings, according to reports by local media.

NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) commented on the issue stating:

“The overall security situation in the Northern municipalities of Kosovo is tense. The NATO-led KFOR mission is monitoring closely and is prepared to intervene if stability is jeopardised, in accordance with its mandate, coming from UN SC Resolution 1244 of 1999.”

“Our NATO-led KFOR mission is fully focused on the daily implementation of its UN mandate to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all the people of Kosovo.”

“KFOR maintains a visible and agile posture on the ground, and the KFOR Commander is in contact with all of his main interlocutors, including the representatives of the Kosovo security organiSations and the Serbian Chief of Defence.”

“NATO also continues to fully support the normalisation process between Pristina and Belgrade through the EU-facilitated Dialogue and calls all parties to continue the negotiations. It is important that this continues. ”

“This is critical for regional peace and security. There will be no real prospects for a better future in the Balkans, without full respect for human rights and democratic values, rule of law, domestic reforms, and good neighborly relations.”

“Constructive dialogue is key for regional stability. KFOR will take whatever measures are necessary to keep a safe and secure environment in Kosovo at all times, in line with its UN mandate.”

Predominantly inhabited by Albanians, Kosovo, broke away from Serbia in 1999 declaring its independence in 2008.

It is now recognized by over 100 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Turkiye. Serbia continues to lay claim to the territory and has not officially recognised their independence.