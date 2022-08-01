Ninety percent of people consider working 2 jobs

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 10:22

Image – multiple jobs: Artie Medvedev/shutterstock

According to Benenden Health’s ‘Workforce of the Future’ report, 90% of employees asked in the UK would consider working more than 1 job to cope with money stresses because of the cost-of-living crisis.

2,000 UK employees were involved in the survey, only a fifth of whom didn’t have plans to leave their current occupation in the future.

The survey also revealed that currently, almost a 3rd of UK employees already have a second job which they began during the covid-19 pandemic.

These findings arise at a time when 36% of people are re-evaluating their careers and whether their income is sufficient, and almost a quarter of people would like to receive an income for a hobby that they do.

Benenden Health is suggesting that employers place a greater focus on the mental and financial wellbeing of employees to decrease high turnover rates and ensure higher employee satisfaction in the workplace.

