Not a very peaceful summer for Arenales del Sol (Alicante) residents

By Linda Hall • 01 August 2022 • 11:52

BEACH TIME: Arenales del Sol’s summer months disrupted by building work Photo credit: Zeisterre

ARENALES DEL SOL residents are complaining about the noise and disruption as work progresses on a future motorhome park.

Members of the Arenales del Sol Residents Association pointed out that despite local regulations, excavating and earthworks continue as the 15,000-square metre site is cleared.

In 2015, Elche city hall passed a byelaw prohibiting “partial or total demolitions, earthworks and excavations” in Arenales del Sol and La Marina during July and August.

Exceptions were made for infrastructure and utilities work carried out in public roads.

Responding to the complaints, Ana Arabid, Elche’s Urban Development councillor, said that city hall would be contacting the contractors, who will be obliged to stop working if they are found not to be complying with the 2015 byelaw.

