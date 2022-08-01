By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 8:02

Pasty prohibition as Greggs refused 24/7 licence over fears of "antisocial behaviour" The Stock Pot/Shutterstock.com

Beloved British bakery chain Greggs has been refused an overnight licence due to fears it could become a hub of “antisocial behaviour”.

Greggs bakery chain applied to extend its Leicester Square branch’s opening hours, which currently operates from 6.am to 11.pm from Monday to Saturday, to 11.pm to 5.am

Westminster city council rejected the application for the extension of opening hours due to police and neighbours concerns.

Aicha Less, Westminster council’s cabinet member for communities and public protection, stated:

“We’re as excited as anybody about the arrival of Greggs in Leicester Square and I’m sure people across the West End will flock to get themselves a sausage roll, steak bake or jam doughnut.”

“However, legitimate concerns have been raised by the police and local people that these plans are half baked. There are worries that businesses serving 24/7 in the city centre creates challenges and that the bakery could become a hotspot for late-night disturbances and antisocial behaviour.”

A Greggs spokesperson stated: “Greggs is an excellent neighbour … There’s no intention to draw hordes of new people in. There are other Greggs offers in the locality, so it’s not as if everybody needs to descend upon this particular premises,” as quoted by the Guardian.

The news comes after consumers were delighted with Bakery giant Greggs plan to open drive through bakeries in the UK, last year.