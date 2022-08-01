Protect your pets on la playa

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 12:34
Image – dog on beach: Masarik/shutterstock
Make sure your dog can actually swim! While most dogs are natural swimmers, some breeds will struggle to stay afloat in the waves. If this is the case, like humans, you can teach your dog how to swim by holding their belly in the water and encouraging them to kick with their back legs.
It’s also important to ensure that the water is safe for swimming, that means no strong currents or extremely low temperatures. Most beaches will have colour-coded flags so you know whether to dive in or not.
Many people don’t realise, but like humans, dogs can get sunburnt too, especially short haired breeds! When at the beach, try and keep them in the shade. Pet friendly sun cream is also available to buy.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.