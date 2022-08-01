By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 12:34

Image – dog on beach: Masarik/shutterstock

As the days get hotter and you and your pooch are heading to the beach, you both might fancy a dip in the ocean to cool off. If you fancy a bit of a doggy paddle, here’s some tips to protect your pets on la playa and keep your canine companion safe in the sea this summer.

Make sure your dog can actually swim! While most dogs are natural swimmers, some breeds will struggle to stay afloat in the waves. If this is the case, like humans, you can teach your dog how to swim by holding their belly in the water and encouraging them to kick with their back legs.

It’s also important to ensure that the water is safe for swimming, that means no strong currents or extremely low temperatures. Most beaches will have colour-coded flags so you know whether to dive in or not.

Many people don’t realise, but like humans, dogs can get sunburnt too, especially short haired breeds! When at the beach, try and keep them in the shade. Pet friendly sun cream is also available to buy.

