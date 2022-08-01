Really moving to the Costa del Sol

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 7:07

Image - Antequera: travelview/shutterstock

So you’ve decided to really move to the gorgeous Costa del Sol, but understandably you’ve got questions about the best place to live and how much it will actually cost?

Here are some answers to your burning questions.

There are many options in the Costa del Sol. The capital of Malaga has a wide variety of culture and entertainment as well as various employment opportunities.

Up in the mountains, Mijas is a quintessentially Spanish area of the coast with a town hall and plenty of international schools. Marbella is very popular amongst tourists and home to many stylish bars and excellent tapas.

If an authentic Spanish lifestyle is your vibe, Antequera has maintained many religious monuments and landmarks. It also has an excellent nightlife and is excellently positioned between Seville, Granada and Cordoba.

Property prices depend on property type and location. On average you can expect to pay around €14646 per square metre. Expect to pay more of a premium in places like Marbella, whereas apartments in Antequera will fetch a much lower price.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.