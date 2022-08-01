Really moving to the Costa del Sol

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 7:07
Image - Antequera: travelview/shutterstock
Here are some answers to your burning questions.
There are many options in the Costa del Sol. The capital of Malaga has a wide variety of culture and entertainment as well as various employment opportunities.
Up in the mountains, Mijas is a quintessentially Spanish area of the coast with a town hall and plenty of international schools. Marbella is very popular amongst tourists and home to many stylish bars and excellent tapas.
If an authentic Spanish lifestyle is your vibe, Antequera has maintained many religious monuments and landmarks. It also has an excellent nightlife and is excellently positioned between Seville, Granada and Cordoba.
Property prices depend on property type and location. On average you can expect to pay around €14646 per square metre. Expect to pay more of a premium in places like Marbella, whereas apartments in Antequera will fetch a much lower price.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
