By Anna Ellis • 01 August 2022 • 15:59

Robbers of a bank in Costa Blanca's Benijofar arrested. Image: Guardia Civil Guadalajara/Twitter

The men arrested in Costa Blanca’s Benijofar had allegedly previously robbed other banks using violence and intimidation.

The Guardia Civil developed operation ‘Seim-Veterano’, an investigation aimed at clarifying several robberies using violence and intimidation in banks in the Region of Murcia and the province of Alicante

The operation has resulted in the identification, location and arrest of two experienced robbers and three other people according to Vega Baja on Monday, August 1.

Initial evidence obtained showed that the robbery was carried out by two armed men, one of them with a pistol and the other with a large knife.

During the robbery, the perpetrators managed to tie up a total of six people until they achieved their goal of opening the bank’s safe and seizing more than €40,000.

The investigations allowed the Guardia Civil to recognise and identify one of the perpetrators, who turned out to be a well-known robber, with a long criminal record for similar acts.

In addition, the alleged robber had been under search and arrest warrant and had been in prison for more than a year for not returning to the penitentiary centre where he was serving a sentence for acts of the same nature.

Civil Guards of the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC) of Torrevieja arrested the alleged robber in March in San Miguel de Salinas.

He was seen driving recklessly on the AP-7 motorway in the wrong direction after previously jumping the toll barrier of Los Montesinos.

At the time of the arrest, the alleged robber was carrying, among other things, a pistol, a knife and a mobile phone. It was also verified that the arrested man had a warrant for his arrest.