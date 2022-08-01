By Anna Ellis • 01 August 2022 • 18:29

Spain's Guardia Civil dismantles criminal organisation that transported marijuana in water flasks. Image: Guardia Civil/Ministry of Interior

In the Malaga-based operation, 11 people have been arrested and more than 200 kilograms of marijuana and 100 kilograms of hashish have been seized.

The organisation transported around 200 kilos of marijuana and another 200 kilos of hashish to Europe every month, the Guardia Civil confirmed on Monday, August 1.

The investigation began when the Guardia Civil became aware that an organisation, based in the province of Malaga, made up of Central Europeans and North Africans, could be transporting drugs hidden in water bottles from the south of Spain to different European countries.

Continuing with the investigations, the agents were able to verify that the members of the organisation bought consignments of hashish and marijuana that they transported in convoys, with vehicles that provided security, to some warehouses. Subsequently, in the warehouses, they hid the drugs in transport loads that were legal.

To prepare the vehicles, the organisation had a workshop in San Pedro de Alcantara (Malaga) and a warehouse in Lucena (Cordoba). In addition, to cover up the logistics work, they had a company run by a front man created for this purpose.

14 homes were entered and searched, and 7 high-end vehicles, two indoor plantations, a pistol, a bulletproof vest and abundant technical police material were seized.