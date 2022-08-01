Taiwan media forecast US visit for August 2 as tensions with China escalate

By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 10:37

Taiwan media forecast US visit for tomorrow as tensions with China escalate JENG BO YUAN/Shutterstock.com

Local Taiwan media has claimed that the US visit to the nation is set to go ahead tomorrow, despite the rising tensions with China, who have threatened full blown war, as reported on Monday, August 1.

Taiwan’s speculations over the possible US visit come after Nancy Pelosi enraged China after speaking on the potential visit, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians are concerned that now that the news of the hypothetical visit has spread, if the US does not send Pelosi, it will look like the nation has backed down in front of China.

William Yang, East Asia Correspondent for DW news tweeted on the potential US visit to Taiwan despite China’s threats stating:

“Several local media in #Taiwan, including @tingtingliuTVBS from @TVBS_ENGLISH, are now reporting that @SpeakerPelosi may arrive in Taiwan tomorrow night, citing unnamed sources.”

To which another user responded:

“China isn’t farting around on this one. They’re serious. Pelosi really, really, really needs to consider the risk to world peace she may be taking if this happens.”

China isn't farting around on this one. They're serious. Pelosi really, really, really needs to consider the risk to world peace she may be taking if this happens. — JustynTyme (@JustynTyme_) August 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @WilliamYang120 @JustynTyme

Foreign affairs and military reporter for TVBS News, TingTing Liu also tweeted on the potential US visit to Taiwan:

“From my sources, @SpeakerPelosi is arriving in Taipei tomorrow night.”

To which another user responded stating the consequences of China’s reaction to a US visit to Taiwan:

“I support Taiwan. But we dont want another war. Billions of people in the world are suffering because of the Ukraine war.”

“We cant be selfish.Some may have good lives but 90 per cent of the world are living in difficult conditions already. Global crisis will destroy the lives of billions.”

I support Taiwan. But we dont want another war. Billions of people in the world are suffering because of the Ukraine war.

We cant be selfish.Some may have good lives but 90% of the world are living in difficult conditions already. Global crisis will destroy the lives of billions. — MerveBerter (@MerveBerter) August 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @tingtingliuTVBS @MerveBerter

In addition China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 80th Group posted a message that read “Get ready for war!” over the US visit to Taiwan, as reported on Friday, July 29.

