By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 13:00

Image – Cat in suitcase: Monika Wisniewska/shutterstock

Many people are desperate for a holiday but don’t want to leave their beloved pet behind. Don’t worry, you don’t necessarily have to and there are lots of options for taking your pet travelling.

Many places allow pets and Madrid was recently ranked the 6th most pet friendly city in Europe, behind Italian cities like Milan, Rome and Florence.

Here’s some of the things you’ll need to fly with your furry friend so you can both enjoy your time away in the sun.

Like humans, pets will need a European passport to travel so they can be identified. You should complete a form beforehand to specify what type of animal your travelling companion is. Travel agents will then be able to calculate the price of your pet’s travel with you.

Your pet will also need a health certificate and vaccinations according to the country’s where you’ll be travelling to. You should also ensure this is followed by a deworming test 24/48 hours prior to your flight.

