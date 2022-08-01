Taking your pet travelling

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 13:00
Image – Cat in suitcase: Monika Wisniewska/shutterstock
Many places allow pets and Madrid was recently ranked the 6th most pet friendly city in Europe, behind Italian cities like Milan, Rome and Florence.
Here’s some of the things you’ll need to fly with your furry friend so you can both enjoy your time away in the sun.
Like humans, pets will need a European passport to travel so they can be identified. You should complete a form beforehand to specify what type of animal your travelling companion is. Travel agents will then be able to calculate the price of your pet’s travel with you.
Your pet will also need a health certificate and vaccinations according to the country’s where you’ll be travelling to. You should also ensure this is followed by a deworming test 24/48 hours prior to your flight.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.