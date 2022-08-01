The best anti-ageing skincare ingredients

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 9:13

Image - skincare ingredients: crystalfoto/shutterstock

Before you even think about etching out the perfect brow arch or enhancing that dewy glow with this season’s best highlighter, it’s important to take it back to base-ics. Here are some skincare ingredients which will maximise the look and feel of your skin to keep you looking and feeling youthful for longer.

Exfoliate with Glycolic acid

Proven to reduce signs of ageing such as fine line and wrinkles, this ingredient is in many cleansers and toners. It dissolves the bonds between skin cells so when you wipe them away your skin is left feeling and looking smoother.

Banish wrinkles with hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid hydrates your skin by drawing water molecules into it and slowing the rate of evaporation through transepidermal water loss. Because of this quality, it is also useful for healing wounds.

Vitamin C fades age spots

Vitamin C is an antioxidant and protects your skin against free radical damage like sun damage, which ultimately reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

