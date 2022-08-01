The best anti-ageing skincare ingredients

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 9:13
Image - skincare ingredients: crystalfoto/shutterstock
Proven to reduce signs of ageing such as fine line and wrinkles, this ingredient is in many cleansers and toners. It dissolves the bonds between skin cells so when you wipe them away your skin is left feeling and looking smoother.
Hyaluronic acid hydrates your skin by drawing water molecules into it and slowing the rate of evaporation through transepidermal water loss. Because of this quality, it is also useful for healing wounds.
Vitamin C is an antioxidant and protects your skin against free radical damage like sun damage, which ultimately reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
