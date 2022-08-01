The best foods to eat for a healthy, glowing comlexion

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 9:47
Image - garlic: Volodymyr Plysiuk/shutterstock
Garlic is rich in sulphur and allicin, which reduce the appearance of blemishes by reducing swelling and inflammation and improving blood circulation.
A delicious spice to throw into curries or add to a tasty salad dressing, marjoram balances your hormones by regulating the body’s production of natural oil sebum, which directly affect your skin’s health. It also aids sleep which is fundamental for healthy skin regeneration.
Pomegranate seeds reduce the appearance of pigmentation and sunspots in your skin because it’s packed with protective polyphenols which hydrate and regulate blood flow. It’s also rich in Vitamin C which helps produce your skin’s healthy, rosy glow.
As well as these delicious foods you can easily slip into many meals, don’t forget to drink plenty of water as hydration is essential for your skin’s health and that sought after glowing complexion.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
