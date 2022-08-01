The most Instagrammable islands for your summer vacation

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 10:13

Image – Mallorca: volcano/shutterstock

You’ve waited all year for summer to roll around, hours spent scrolling through friends’ holiday pics, and now it’s your turn to finally get away somewhere hot and sunny. Your friends are demanding “pics or it didn’t happen”, so you best make sure you’re on one of the most Instagrammable islands you can find to make them extra jealous of your long awaited vacay away!

Lucky for you, ShowerstoYou have compiled a list of the most picturesque islands based on Instagram hashtags. So, whether you fancy a beautiful Bali backdrop or a stunning Santorini seascape, they’ve got you covered!

In first place is Bali in Indonesia, partly due to its beaches of breath-taking black sand. Sicily in Italy came 2nd, attracting many tourists for its impressive volcanic views of Mount Etna, and Jamaica and Sri followed in 3rd and 4th place, with more than 44,000 hashtags between them.

In 5th place was Spain’s largest Mediterranean Island Mallorca, which had almost 14,000 hashtags.

