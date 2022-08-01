Tragedy in Italy as British man killed and six others hurt

By Anna Ellis • 01 August 2022 • 15:00
Harbour in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, Italy, near to where a British man lost his life. Image: aldoradoShutterstock.com
The tragedy occurred at approximately 8:40.PM on Sunday, July 31, near Porto Cervo in Italy’s Sardinia, according to Tag43.
The yacht named “Amore” was carrying seven people. It is thought the “Amore” swerved to avoid another boat and landed on the rocks.
Boats nearby immediately alerted coastguards who arrived to find the Briton alive but unconscious.
A passing Maltese yacht volunteered to take him back to shore but sadly the 63-year-old Brit died in transit.
Coast guards transported the rest of the wounded back to Porto Cervo, where two of them were taken to hospital in serious condition.
The 70ft yacht was towed off rocks by coastguard vessels and impounded while an investigation is carried out.
Coast guards have also sealed off the area where the crash happened until the investigation is completed.
One theory is the boat that ran aground was trying frantically to steer out of the way of another which didn’t have right of way and she ended up on the rocks.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.