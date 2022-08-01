By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 9:48

Image – disability access: Andrey_Popov/shutterstock

There are tonnes of options for travelling with a disability and worrying about wheelchair access shouldn’t stop you from taking that trip of your dreams.

With doors open once more to Europe and other places around the world since restrictions eased post-covid, this year has seen a myriad of last minute vacays and dream destinations to make up for lost time, or to eventually tick that view off the bucket list.

This year, UpCounsel carried out extensive research into the best places to travel to for those with disabilities or limited mobility, because there is no reason that less abled people should miss out on all the holiday fun.

The UK came in first place as the most accessible place to visit, due to accessible public toilets and disability access on public transport.

In second place was Spain, also scoring very highly in the research project for highly accessible public transport.

Italy came in third, and Romania fourth. If you’re thinking of booking a holiday, you might want to consider these destinations to get the most out of your travels without feeling limited.

