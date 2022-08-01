Truss ban wrong: Readers share their views on wolf-whistling

By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 August 2022 • 10:56
Image - H_Ko/shutterstock
The politician said: “Women should be able to walk the streets without fear of harm, and perpetrators must expect to be punished.”
So, for our weekly Sunday debate on July 31, the Euro Weekly News asked our readers and Facebook followers whether they think wolf-whistling is harmless fun or sexual harassment and, surprisingly, 97 per cent of female commenters on the post expressed that they have no issue with being wolf-whistled at in public – with many calling it a “compliment.”
One comment from Sheree Ruiz said: “In my younger years it was harmless fun. Now the woke brigade have made it sexual harassment. The woke brigade have also decided most pick up lines are also sexual harassment.”
Another comment from Rebecca Angel said: “I would be chuffed to pieces if someone wolf whistled me now. It’s been a long time.”
Some also claimed that: “The only ones that complain are those that never get whistled at!”
Despite the overwhelming majority agreeing that it is all harmless fun, however, not everyone agreed, with Joellen Lynn Marsh Trebble saying “I hate it and found it embarrassing”, while Claire Nina Spinks wrote: “Really hate it, makes me feel uncomfortable. Each to their own though, I have no objection to anyone that finds it a compliment.”
Interestingly, the majority of men who commented on the post also said it is “a bit of fun” and that it is “complementary”, with Douglas Vickers saying that it’s “fun as long as ladies are old enough.”
