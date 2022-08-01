U3A Moraira-Teulada celebrate with a summer garden party

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 August 2022 • 11:48

Summer Garden Party - Image U3A Moraira-Teulada

U3A Moraira-Teulada celebrated the welcome return of a season of activities with a summer garden party.

The party, which took place over the week ended Sunday, July 31 was held at the Abi Satari.

A full house enjoyed a wonderful special menu was enjoyed by all, followed by an evening of great music and dancing. Des McGillycuddy received a standing ovation in appreciation of a fantastic night’s entertainment.

Members never need a good reason to hold a party, but a great U3A season made this one even more special signalling an end to the restricted activities brought on by Covid-19.

Most events were overbooked including the ever-popular Wine Tasting and Dining-Out groups, as well as a Valentine’s Dinner, a Concert For Ukraine (which along with other events raised €4,000), and a record attendance for Queen’s Jubilee Party In The Park at Font Santa.

U3A Moraira-Teulada members now look forward enthusiastically to the start of their new season in September.

Anyone looking to join the group can contact them via their Facebook page or via [email protected].

