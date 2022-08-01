U3A Moraira-Teulada celebrate with a summer garden party

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 August 2022 • 11:48
Summer Garden Party - Image U3A Moraira-Teulada
The party, which took place over the week ended Sunday, July 31 was held at the Abi Satari.
A full house enjoyed a wonderful special menu was enjoyed by all, followed by an evening of great music and dancing. Des McGillycuddy received a standing ovation in appreciation of a fantastic night’s entertainment.
Members never need a good reason to hold a party, but a great U3A season made this one even more special signalling an end to the restricted activities brought on by Covid-19.
Most events were overbooked including the ever-popular Wine Tasting and Dining-Out groups, as well as a Valentine’s Dinner, a Concert For Ukraine (which along with other events raised €4,000), and a record attendance for Queen’s Jubilee Party In The Park at Font Santa.
U3A Moraira-Teulada members now look forward enthusiastically to the start of their new season in September.
Anyone looking to join the group can contact them via their Facebook page or via [email protected].
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
