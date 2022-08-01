UK housing market must haves

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 10:30
This new prioritisation has been especially prominent since the covid-19 pandemic which saw people all over the world confined to their homes.
Recent trends in real estate have revealed that if people are stuck at home, they’d like to have somewhere where they can go outside and get some fresh air, even if they’re not allowed out any further than that!
Outdoor space as a ‘must have’ for potential home buyers was most notable in the South-West of the UK, where 61% of buyers put this as the no.1 feature that they desired from their dream house. The prioritisation of an outdoor space was applicable to all age demographics.
The study also revealed that 39% of potential buyers wanted double glazing and that natural light was important for 32%.
