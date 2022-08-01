Ukrainian forces recapture 46 Russian occupied territories in Kherson

By Chris King • 01 August 2022 • 18:36

Image of military vehicles in Kherson region. Credit: Defence Intelligence Ukraine

The Ukrainian military claims to have recaptured 46 territories previously occupied by Russian forces in the Kherson region.

A new counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region has led to the recapture of 46 territories previously occupied by the Russians. This claim has been made today, Monday, August 1, by the head of the Kherson region, Dmytro Butriy, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

He said their military forces had retaken these positions – mostly in the northern region – in the space of 24 hours. They have also reclaimed several towns along the Black Sea coast in the south he assured. Newly-donated Western HIMARS have reportedly been deployed to blow up strategic targets behind the Russian frontline.

Responding to Ukraine’s action, Russian forces have reportedly retaliated overnight by bombarding the city of Mykolaiv, located to the south of Kherson. The same city had been targeted by a missile strike in the early hours of Sunday, July 31. Ukrainian grain tycoon, 74-year-old Oleksiy Vadatursky, was killed in an attack, along with his wife, Raisa.

The situation on Kherson has been described as ‘critical’, with President Zelenskyy ordering the mandatory evacuation of citizens from the region. A previous boast by Ukrainian officials claimed that they would have the whole of the Kherson region back under their control by September.

In a strategic hit last week, a bridge on the main road connecting the Russian-occupied territory to Kherson was destroyed by the Ukrainian military. The removal of the Antonovsky Bridge means that Russia subsequently has no easy way of bringing in supplies for its occupying forces.

It also means they have no means of retreat in the worst-case scenario. Another nearby road, along with a railway bridge, were also damaged in similar tactical rocket attacks.

___________________________________________________________

