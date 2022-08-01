By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 12:57

WATCH: Fears of volcano eruption after multiple earthquakes in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland Credit: Twitter @birkirh

A strong burst of nearly 4000 earthquakes has caused fear of another volcano eruption in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, as the month of August begins.

A strong swarm of up to 4,000 earthquakes have been detected in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, potentially coming from magma movement below the earth, with scientists concerned on the possibility of another volcanic eruption, as reported by Severe Weather.

Beginning on Saturday July 30, the tremors culminated in a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, near Grindavik, a rough 50 kilometres away Fromm the capital of Reykjavik.

Thousands of tremors also occurred during the early hours of Monday, August 1, with a recorded magnitude of more than 4.0.

Twitter has since flooded with reports and footage of the incidents:

“There was a M5.4 earthquake at the site of last year’s volcanic eruption in Iceland. Here’s the footage of when it hit.”

“Remember, while Fagradalsfjall may not be “active” right now, she’s far from “inactive”. The Reykjanes peninsula is alive.”

There was a M5.4 earthquake at the site of last year's volcanic eruption in Iceland. Here's the footage of when it hit. Remember, while Fagradalsfjall may not be "active" right now, she's far from "inactive". The Reykjanes peninsula is alive. https://t.co/TaC1VNUb2k — Mike Kopack (@MKopack) July 31, 2022

Credit: Twitter @birkirh @MKopack

“Things are starting to ramp up again on the #ReykjanesPeninsula … Iceland may be looking at another round from everyone’s favorite volcano #Fagrasalsfjall”

“Triggered #earthquake M5.4 on Reykjanes Peninsula. Shaking widely felt. New dyke intrusion in #Fagradalsfjall triggering large events in neighbouring volcanic systems.”

Things are starting to ramp up again on the #ReykjanesPeninsula … Iceland may be looking at another round from everyone’s favorite volcano #Fagrasalsfjall https://t.co/v5PVbcvTZn — David Thesenga (@DCThesenga) July 31, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DCThesenga @fencingtobba

New intrusion in a form of dyck (vertical) in #Fagradalsfjall is triggering large events – including 5.4M – in neighbouring volcanic systems at Reykjanes Peninsula. 🌋

New intrusion in a form of dyck (vertical) in #Fagradalsfjall is triggering large events – including 5.4M – in neighbouring volcanic systems at Reykjanes Peninsula. 🌋 Reference: https://t.co/5zrgwzLgST pic.twitter.com/5x1FGnCRUC — Mohsén Bazärgan (@itsmo_hsen) August 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @itsmo_hsen

“A search in the USGS database revealed that there has been a seismic increase on the Reykjanes Peninsula since October 2020. Search parameters for M 5+ since January 2010 showed 7 events (peaking M 5.6) none of which occurred before October 2020.”

A search in the USGS database revealed that there has been a seismic increase on the Reykjanes Peninsula since October 2020. Search parameters for M 5+ since January 2010 showed 7 events (peaking M 5.6) none of which occurred before October 2020. pic.twitter.com/QfB1aXpnfN — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hobeets) August 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @hobeets

“#Fagradalsfjall #volcano (Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland): #volcanic-seismic crisis continues to evolve, earthquake M 5.4 yesterday – The seismic activity remains elevated and had been more frequent.

Nearly 3000 earthquakes in total …”

#Fagradalsfjall #volcano (Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland): #volcanic-seismic crisis continues to evolve, earthquake M 5.4 yesterday – The seismic activity remains elevated and had been more frequent.

Nearly 3000 earthquakes in total …https://t.co/DBgbg3HFWZ — VolcanoDiscovery (@volcanodiscover) August 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @volcanodiscover

The news follows reports of a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that shook the northern Philippines in the early hours of Wednesday, July 27.

