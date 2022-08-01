By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 13:47

WATCH: Money Heist as thieves blow up ATM machine in Spain's Madrid

Just like a scene from Money Heist, thieves blew up an ATM machine in Spain’s capital city of Madrid, on Saturday, July 31, with local residents picking up the scattered banknotes.

Thieves in Madrid blew up an ATM in Spain’s Madrid just like a scene out of Money Heist, the Spanish TV series that became a global sensation:

The events reportedly occurred in the La Elipa neighbourhood in Madrid on Saturday, July 31, at around 7.am.

Four hooded men set off an explosive device inside a BBVA bank ATM machine, then proceeded to loot the banknotes, leaving some on the ground, eagerly taken by neighbours from the area.

The thieves fled the scene in two cars which were later abandoned in another part of Madrid.

After the robbery, forensic police officers arrived at the scene, where they reportedly collected a large amount of evidence, as reported by 20minutos.

Footage of the aftermath of the explosion was shared on Twitter:

🔴 Esta mañana se ha producido un robo con explosivos en un cajero de Madrid. 👉 Más información e imágenes esta tarde en @telemadrid (19:28) pic.twitter.com/7Ue20BZeuq — Madrid Directo (@MadridDirecto) July 30, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MadridDirecto

The authorities have since opened an investigation into the incident that took place on Madrid’s Avenida del Marques de Corbera.

The police are also investigating the incident under a possible crime of misappropriation, and are asking locals to return the stolen money.

The incident is akin to a scene from the acclaimed Spanish TV series Money Heist (La Casa De Papel).

The show is about a criminal mastermind known as “The Professor” who plans to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history, the printing of billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain.

The news follows reports of firefighters managing to control a huge wildfire in El Vellon, Madrid, Spain, after combating the fire late in to the early hours of Wednesday, July 27.

