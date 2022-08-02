By Anna Ellis • 02 August 2022 • 13:30

40,000 celebrate to mark the start of Elche's fiestas on the Costa Blanca. Image: Elche Town Hall

The mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, joined the 40,000-strong crowd to watch a magnificent display of colour and sound through fireworks in a fantastic start to the city’s fiestas.

The event organised by Elche City Council and the Federacion Gestora de Festejos Populares took place on Monday August 1.

The event which was supported by DJ Javi Gomez was attended by the Mayor of Elche, the Councillor for Fiestas, Mariola Galiana, and members of the government team, as well as the queens and ladies of the Fiestas of Elche.

The mayor congratulated the pyrotechnics for the exceptional show and the Federacion Gestora de Festejos Populares who promoted the initiative.

He said the event was spectacular and highlighted the great reception from the public and showed “the desire of the people of Elche to party and to enjoy the gunpowder, the fun, the joy, the colour and the light associated with fireworks.”

Carlos Gonzalez confirmed that this first event demonstrated the desire of the people of Elche to party and he encouraged the public to come and see the proclamation on Friday, August 5, in the Placa de Baix.