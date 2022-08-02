A guide to the best British TV in Quesada, Alicante

By Laura Kemp • 02 August 2022 • 10:58

Image - siam.pukkato/shutterstock

A lot of us who have moved to Spain are missing our favourite British soaps, dramas, films, sports and television channels. Wouldn’t it be great to settle down and watch Corrie on ITV, all of the sports games on Sky Sports or The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4? Well, the Euro Weekly News has put together a list of the best companies offering British TV in Quesada so that you can get all of your UK channels at the best price!

Take a look at the best British TV installers in Quesada, you could soon be snuggled up watching your favourite British dramas, films, soaps and sports channels!

Our recommendation Go Satellite Go Satellite has been providing UK English television for expats in Spain since 2000, covering the southern Costa Blanca area including Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, La Marina, Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Villamartin, Campoamor, Los Montesinos and many, many more. Go Satellite was set up in 2000 by Ian. Ian has more than 30 years experience, having spent 10 years with Sky In Home Services in the UK before setting up in Spain. Go Satellite offer both Satellite and IPTV solutions. For the satellite system, they use the highest quality Portuguese dishes providing all the main UK freesat channels and requires NO monthly payments. Their IPTV system offers a full package with Sports, Movies, Catchup and much much more… Packages are available to suit everybody’s requirements and budget. Go Satellite offer expertise, reassurance and a proven track record, which can be backed up by many a satisfied customer. Any concerns or queries are dealt with in a clear and professional manner and clients can call the office at any point if they have any queries. Added to that is the fact that Go Satellite is a fully legal, Spanish registered business that provides a free no obligation site survey. Their motto is great service, professional team, high standards and smart solutions. Telephone: 965 725 670 Address: Calle Los Arcos 7b, Ciudad Quesada, 03170 Rojales Email: [email protected] Website: Click here Sponsored

2. Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear Satellite and Internet TV Costa Blanca offer digital & satellite TV installation on the Costa Blanca including Freesat, Sky TV and Spanish TV. This professional and family-run company use only the highest quality digital equipment and will travel to rural and inland areas for installation.

Crystal Clear provides a free impartial site survey with no obligation, fault finding and re-aligns, a full guarantee on all equipment, payment only on satisfactory completion, full Sky packages, Freesat and Sky on a small dish.

Telephone: 96 558 4097 / 660 186 505

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

3. Telitec

Telitec is the leading independent provider of telecoms in Spain and the Baleares. With local offices in Moraira, they have a wide variety of internet, mobile, landline, and TV packages available, as well as full technical and customer support in a range of languages. Whether residential or business, part-time or full-time, novice or IT expert, Telitec will have a service and package to suit you.

Telitec also provides Fibre 1000 internet, ADSL packages, landlines and mobile phone packages and smart home packages.

Telephone: 965 74 34 73 / 902 88 90 70

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

4. DVB Lab

DVB Lab provides satellite TV, internet, as well as mobile and landline installation. The channel line-up they use is designed to carry the main Freeview/satellite channels for British TV as well as Scandinavian and Russian channels.

DVB Lab is a monthly subscription that uses a free stop-and-start service so that you will only be paying for the months you use! They also provide internet, mobile and television packages, technical support in your language and have special offers for urbanisations, multi-services and existing customers.

Telephone: 965 99 66 55

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

5. Freesat in Spain

Freesat TV covers installations on the Costa Blanca south, providing you with Freesat so that you can watch all of your favourite British TV channels and programmes! They also advise customers on the size and type of satellite dish you will need for your requirements and location.

Email: Click here for the contact form

Website: Click here

6. Fortunasat

Installations with Fortunasat come with a 12-month warranty and the equipment they use is fully upgradable to suit additional future viewing requirements. Many clients do not live permanently in Spain, with this in mind, Fortunasat offers the convenience of 24-hour installation where possible to suit Sky contracts with no UK address clients returning to the UK.

Fortunasat will also provide advice on new and existing systems and installations.

Telephone: 642 332 236

Website: Click here