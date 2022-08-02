By Chris King • 02 August 2022 • 1:21

BREAKING: Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri allegedly killed by US drone strike in Afghanistan

A US drone strike in Afghanistan is believed to have killed Ayman al-Zawahiri the Al Qaeda leader.

As reported by Associated Press on Monday, August 1, a drone strike carried out in Afghanistan over the weekend is thought to have killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. The name of the intended target killed in the attack was not revealed by the Biden administration.

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: US weekend strike in Afghanistan killed top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 1, 2022

‘Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties’, a senior Biden official informed Fox News on Monday evening.

US conducts 'successful' counterterrorism operation, takes out 'significant' Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan https://t.co/mIRbTCyJVt — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2022

Al-Zawahiri has been hunted by the US for more than 20 years. Alongside Osma Bin Laden, he was held responsible for the 2001 terror attack on the United States. Bin Laden was liquidated in 2011 after a raid on his complex in Pakistan, but Al-Zawahiri managed to avoid detection all this time.

No further indication has been given by US officials as to the deceased nor to the location in which the strike occurred. President Biden is due to make an announcement about ‘a successful counterterrorism operation’ at 7:30pm local time, said the White House.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.