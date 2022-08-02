By Joshua Manning • 02 August 2022 • 16:09

BREAKING: Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website goes down as US visit draws close

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website goes has gone down as US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane is currently en route to the nation, expected to arrive in a matter of minutes.

The news of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website going down as US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane close in has been reported on Twitter by multiple users:

⚡️In Taiwan, the websites of government agencies have begun to go down, the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has just "fallen". pic.twitter.com/jRVtx38WgG — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 2, 2022





The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane is currently en route to Taiwan causing internet flight tracking site FlightRadar24 to crash as thousands of people track her flight.

“Because of unprecedented sustained tracking interest in SPAR19, Flightradar24 services are under extremely heavy load. Some users may currently experience issues accessing the site, our teams are working on restoring full functionality to all users as quickly as possible,” stated the service.

