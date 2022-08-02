By Matthew Roscoe • 02 August 2022 • 11:00

WATCH: China's military spotted on the beaches and roads of Fujian province, close to Taiwan. Image: @Kahlonsingh7/Twitter

VIDEOS have emerged of military vehicles and equipment driving on the beaches and roads of the Fujian province. Fujian and Taiwan are separated by the narrow Taiwan Strait.

Following increasing tensions between China and Taiwan, which were seemingly reignited by the US’ visit to Taiwan and the “Get ready for war!” message posted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 80th Group, China’s military has been spotted rolling into Fujian on Tuesday, August 2.

Videos show tanks and military vehicles from China driving across a Fujian beach while people are trying to enjoy the sand and sea.

“Chinese beaches in Fujian province now,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person wrote: “Military equipment of the Chinese army spotted on the beaches of Fujian province.”

After rolling across the beach, the Type 63A amphibious tanks were seen driving across Fujian, days after China’s air force conducted patrols of Taiwan.

“Type 63A amphibious tanks, they get used to lead amphibious assaults on beaches now being seen across Fujian,” one person said.

Type 63A amphibious tanks, they get used to lead amphibious assaults on beaches now being seen across #Fujian#Taiwan pic.twitter.com/XlS8rHOppf — Newsistaan (@newsistaan) August 2, 2022

“In Fujian right now,” another wrote.

One person said: “China in the dock area of Fujian province for loading of its military equipment… There is a high rise of the PLA army’s movement in Fujian province.”

China 🇨🇳 in dock area of #Fujian province for loading of it's military equipments…. There is high rise of PLA army's movement in #Fujian province pic.twitter.com/7yd7jO8CLI — The WAR ARCHIVES (@theasterix08) August 2, 2022

There are also reports that ballistic missiles are in Fujian after further pictures emerged ahead of Pelosi heads to visit Taiwan amid tensions with China.

“Chinese DF-16 ballistic missiles spotted in the Fujian Province!” another Twitter user wrote.

Chinese DF-16 ballistic missiles spotted in the Fujian Province! pic.twitter.com/BflSYdBMpT — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) August 2, 2022

On Monday, August 1, China’s People’s Liberation Army posted a threatening video on WeChat ahead of the US visit to Taiwan.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.