By Anna Ellis • 02 August 2022 • 16:22

Costa Blanca's Benidorm thriving as Brits continue to flock to the holiday top spot. Image: Benidorm Town Hall/Instagram.

Valencia is the second busiest destination with the most foreign tourists in the Valencian Community but Castellon consolidates the domestic market with 86 per cent of national travellers.

The Hotel and Tourism Business Association of the Valencian region (HOSBEC) has described the occupancy data in the Valencian Community for much of July as very positive, according to El Pais on Tuesday, August 2.

HOSBEC said: “All the pieces of the tourism puzzle are coming together again, including the push from international markets in destinations such as Benidorm and Valencia, which are the ones that receive the most foreign tourists.”

In Benidorm, the international tourist market accounts for 51.5 per cent of visitors. Out of that 51.5 per cent, the British tourist continues to be the most prominent market making up 32.9 per cent of visitors.

It is followed at a long distance by the Portuguese and Belgian markets with 5.5 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively.

The Dutch, French, Romanian and Irish markets have a representation ranging between 2 per cent and 1 per cent.

Regarding employment one of the strengths that stand out is the diversification of international markets in the three main tourist spots.

Although in Benidorm the British are still predominant making up 33 per cent of employees. International tourists from Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Romania, Ireland and Italy make up 20 per cent of total employees.

This diversification is a very consolidated aspect in Valencia and the rest of the Costa Blanca.

HOSBEC also pointed out the absence of Algerian tourists which is probably as a result of the diplomatic crisis between Spain and Algeria.