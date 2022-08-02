Covid data in Spain show the accumulated incidence rate is still dropping

By Chris King • 02 August 2022 • 21:03

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health in Spain, the accumulated incidence rate among the over-60s age group is still dropping.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain today, Tuesday, August 2, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. A total of 19,417 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, of which, 11,422 have occurred in people over 60 years of age. This brings the total number of infections in Spain to 13,245,996, since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate of infections in Spain, in people over 60 years of age, has dropped by more than 80 points. It currently stands at 475.95 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the figure of 558,27 notified last Friday, July 29. A total of 58,628 positives have been registered in this age group in the past two weeks.

Another 273 deaths from Covid-19 have been registered this week throughout Spain. The total number of deaths from the virus now stands at 110,713, compared to the 110,719 reported last Friday. This variation is due to an adjustment made by the Health Ministry, since, as explained in the report, the Basque Country has modified its series of people who died from SARS-CoV-2.

Currently, there are 7,836 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, compared to 8,433 on Friday, and 431 in an ICU, in comparison to 460 last Friday. The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 6.64 per cent, compared to 7.09 per cent on Friday, with 4.96 per cent in ICUs, compared to 5.34 per cent on Friday.

