WATCH: Huge house fire in Chelsea Massachusetts leaves one firefighter injured. Image: Paul Koolloian/Twitter

VIDEOS have emerged on social media showing a huge house fire in Massachusetts’ Chelsea on Tuesday, August 2.

Footage shows the extent of the blaze which ripped through a multi-family home in Chelsea, a city in Suffolk County, Massachusetts (USA) at around 1 am local time.

According to the Chelsea Fire Department, crews were called to 43-45 Blossom St after reports of a devastating blaze that had torn through all three floors at the back of the building.

Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said that the weather had proved difficult for the fire crews after revealing that one firefighter had to be taken to hospital.

“The weather is definitely a factor,” he said.

“It’s humid out. You can’t go as long as you want to in weather like this.”

Local reports suggest that more than 30 people live in the house. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Videos from Twitter user Paul Koolloian showed the extent of the blaze.

“Chelsea 4th Alarm 43-45 Blossom St,” he wrote.

Chelsea 4th Alarm 43-45 Blossom St. Ok for media use with credit to Paul Koolloian pic.twitter.com/KOMAMZSPhA — @paulkoolloian (@paulkoolloian1) August 2, 2022

Emergency service scanners picked up 4 alarm calls in total, with one noting that on the 2nd alarm fire in Chelsea, fire crews told “police to move the cruiser or the next truck will ram them.”

Classic radio transmission from the 2nd alarm fire in Chelsea… "Tell the police to move the cruiser or the next truck will ram them" — Stewie (@MassFirePics) August 2, 2022

Paul Koolloian also shared photos of the blaze, which according to NBC Boston, has totally destroyed the house.

Chelsea 4th Alarm 43-45 Blossom St pic.twitter.com/lOWB9YQhy6 — @paulkoolloian (@paulkoolloian1) August 2, 2022

The blaze in the US comes after a devastating fire broke out at one of Europe’s most iconic film studios.

On Monday, August 1, a huge fire erupted inside the Cinecittà Studios in Rome, affecting several sets at the iconic studios.

The fire broke out at Cinecittà Studios – the largest film studio in Europe – at around 3.30 pm.

